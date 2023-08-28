Mapes trial foreshadows federal case against Madigan, lifts veil on ex-speaker’s political secrecy
Tim Mapes tries to avoid being seen while walking behind his son, Devin, after leaving his perjury trial at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Aug. 22, 2023. - John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The conviction of former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan’s longtime chief of staff on perjury charges last weekexposed more than just the extraordinary set of lies that Tim Mapes told to try toprotect his boss. The nearly three-week trial at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse also ripped a deeper tear in the veil covering the secretive Madigan political machine that prosecutors have called a criminal enterprise. One FBI agent testified thatMadigan’s style was similar toa mafia don. Wiretaps and email exposed the full extent of the panic that Madigan could have been toppled in 2018 over his a...