Judge indicates Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit could remain private

MSNBC reported on Monday that a federal judge may not unseal the search warrant affidavit from the raid at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8.

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart—the same judge who signed the search warrant—ordered the Department of Justice to submit their proposed redactions last Thursday. "I find that on the present record the Government has not met its burden of showing that the entire affidavit should remain sealed," read the statement.

However, upon learning the redactions would be extensive, Reinhart said the disclosure would be "meaningless."



“I cannot say at this point that partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in a meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately reach that conclusion after hearing further from the Government,” said Reinhart on Monday.

The Department of Justice was against disclosing the affidavit on the grounds that doing so would impede the investigation and risk the safety of potential witnesses. FBI agents raided former president Donald Trump's home in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8 and reportedly removed several dozen boxes of highly classified national documents.

Reinhart also noted that the former president hasn't filed any legal motions to object to the documents being unsealed.

“Neither Former President Trump nor anyone else purporting to be the owner of the Premises has filed a pleading taking a position on the Intervenors’ Motions to Unseal,” he wrote.

According to a poll by NBC, 57 percent of Americans think the investigation into Trump should continue while 40 percent said the investigation should stop.



