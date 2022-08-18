DOJ counterintel chief tells court there's 'real concern for the safety of witnesses' in Trump docs case

Jay Bratt, the Chief of the Counterintelligence at the United States Department of Justice's National Security Division, told a court in Florida on Thursday that there was real reason to fear for the safety of witnesses identified in an unredacted affidavit related to the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

As reported by the Washington Post's Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey, Bratt argued against the release of the affidavit in court on the grounds that it could undermine the DOJ's investigation.

Specifically, Bratt said that there is "real concern... for the safety of these witnesses" listed in the affidavit. He also said that revealing these witnesses could "chill other witnesses who may come forward and cooperate" with the probe.

Bratt also raised "the threat of possible obstruction and interference" with the investigation if the witnesses are revealed, which indicates the DOJ believes Trump or his allies could engage in witness tampering upon learning the witnesses' identities.

IN OTHER NEWS: McConnell takes a veiled shot at GOP Senate 'candidate quality' as polls show Trump's picks struggling

Bratt also rejected calls for releasing a redacted version of the affidavit, as "there would be nothing of substance" after the redactions.

The DOJ has already released the search warrant and inventory from its search of Trump's resort, although Trump and his allies have called on the department to release the full affidavit that would contain more information about the witnesses who have been cooperating with the DOJ.