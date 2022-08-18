Court can't release the FBI affidavit because the witnesses it exposes could be killed by Trump supporters: legal expert
Thousands of Trump supporters gather at the Supreme Court to show their support for President Trump after the election. (Shutterstock.com)

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade outlined the clear danger posed by former President Donald Trump's demand for federal officials to unseal the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The key problem, she pointed out, is that it could expose witnesses — whose lives would then be in danger.

"Why would Trump want this unsealed?" asked anchor Tiffany Cross. "Do you think this is his way of figuring out who the informants are? Again, it feels like thinks a crime syndicate, not a former president."

"You're absolutely right, Tiffany," said McQuade. "I think part of this is his public relations bid. He wants to frame himself as somehow being a victim, and being targeted, and being treated unfairly, so this is something he can argue about, but I think there's zero percent chance the judge will release the search warrant affidavit at this time because as you said, the Justice Department said it would compromise the identities of witnesses, as well as reveal grand jury material that by law cannot be released. So I think there's no chance."

The real danger is not Trump himself, clarified McQuade, but his supporters.

"Imagine not what Trump, but his followers might do to a witness who gets identified and outed by this affidavit," said McQuade. "We saw that attack on the Cincinnati FBI field office last week. One could just imagine what may happen to this person, whoever it may be, who is identified in this affidavit."

Watch below:

Barbara McQuade says DOJ affidavit could but witnesses against Trump in danger www.youtube.com

