'Can never lower my expectations fast enough': Marco Rubio flattened for calling Trump verdict a 'joke'

United States Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) on Tuesday commented on former President Donald Trump being found liable of sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

"The jury is a joke. The whole case is a joke," Rubio said according to The Washington Post's Aaron Blake.

"Rubio," Igor Bobic of The Huffington Post noted, also "dismissed Trump being found liable of defamation: 'If someone accuses me of raping them and I didn't do it, and you're innocent, of course you're going to say something about it…it was a joke."

Rubio's full-throated defense of Trump not only set him apart from most of his colleagues (as per the Post's reporting). It triggered an absolute firestorm on social media.

Fred Wellman: "The guy who quotes the Bible daily calls the unanimous findings by a jury of American citizens that Trump sexually assaulted a woman 'a joke.' So let's never doubt what a piece of sh*t @marcorubio truly is. Stop saying @LindseyGrahamSC and @marcorubio are being blackmailed to be such Trump bootlickers. They aren't. They are just a pair of spineless worms who crave being close to power more than morals or honor. They are immoral cowards all on their own."



Kevin M. Kruse: "Our expectations for @marcorubio were low but …"

Joe Walsh: "This is what happens when you've sold your soul: You do really despicable things like attacking the integrity of a jury of ordinary Americans just trying to do their civic duty. Really despicable @marcorubio."

John Cusack: "Marco Rubio believes Trump's historical p*ssy grabbing star rights!"



Love and Lemonade: "Amazing how Republicans like Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio jump to defend this sexual abuser ex-president. This shows exactly who these men are. Pathetic."

Charitie Hartsig: I didn't realize that it was possible to despise Marco Rubio more than I already did. I was wrong.

Mrs. Betty Bowers: "Honestly, I can never lower my expectations fast enough to keep up with him."