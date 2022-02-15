Marco Rubio: ‘Not a crime’ to break federal law by taking top secret national security documents from the White House

In a rare Fox News moment, host Bret Baier reported that many are concerned about the lack of Republican "alarm" over Donald Trump absconding with at least 15 cartons of documents and other items, some of which were classified, or even "top secret" classified, and storing them in his suite at Mar-a-Lago, compared to the massive coverage the media gave the Hillary Clinton email story.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is the Ranking Member on the Intelligence Committee, and also serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, responded by saying "it's not a crime" to break federal law – the Presidential Records Act of 1978, in this case, by removing the documents or flushing them down the toilet.
It seems odd that the Ranking Member of the Senate Intelligence Committee would be unaware of federal laws about retention of presidential documents, especially handling of classified and top-secret national security documents.
The Florida Republican also suggested Trump had turned over all the missing documents, which is false.
Rubio began by claiming he doesn't know what's true because "they" have made up so many stories about Trump "over the years."
He goes on to suggest, apparently erroneously, that Hillary Clinton's treatment of classified documents was pleaded in a federal court case.
Rubio: The documents that were at Mar-a-Lago by all accounts were turned over. Look if the process wasn’t followed then there needs to be something that happens about that. It’s not a crime I don’t believe pic.twitter.com/gFMxqSBxHE
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2022