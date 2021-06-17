New details revealed about shooting death of 6-year-old boy on California freeway

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, have been arrested and charged in the freeway shooting death of a 6-year-old boy during a road rage incident that took place in Orange County, California, late last month. The victim, Aiden Leos, was fatally shot May 21 as his mother, Joanna Cloonan, was driving him to school.

"She then heard a loud bang to the rear of her vehicle and heard her little boy in the backseat say, 'Ow,' " prosecutors said.

The shooting reportedly took place after Cloonan gave Eriz the finger when he allegedly cut her off. "He then rolled the passenger window down and took a shot at her vehicle. After shooting the victim, the defendants continued on to the 91 eastbound and on to work in the city of Highland," according to court papers.

Now, NBC Los Angeles is reporting that new details are emerging in the case.

Days later, the couple got into another altercation on the freeway.

"As Wynne Lee was driving on the 91 eastbound on the way to work with defendant Eriz as her front passenger, a driver in a blue Tesla did something to make defendant Eriz angry, acting aggressively," prosecutors alleged. "Defendant Eriz again took out his gun and brandished it to the driver of the Tesla. That driver told the defendants that he had called the police and then he drove away."

Soon after, a co-worker of Eriz told him that his car looked like the suspect vehicle police were seeking. Prosecutors say Eriz "claims that at that time, he looked on the internet and saw the story about Aiden Leos' death. He said he 'immediately' knew he was responsible for the boy's death. He then told Wynne Lee about his revelation."

Prosecutors say he then hid the car at a family member's garage and did not drive it again, instead driving his red truck to and from work. He also then shaved his "substantial beard" on June 3 and "started to wear his long hair back in a tie."

