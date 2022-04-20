Jan. 6 rioter asks judge to let her carry a gun because her husband is a baseball umpire

A woman charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection has asked a court to allow her to carry a firearm while she awaits trial.

Marilyn Fassell, who was arrested in September after she and her husband Thomas Fassell turned themselves in, asked to have the non-possession restriction lifted in her pretrial order, although she did not ask the judge to lift a restriction against destructive devices.

"[Fassell] advises that her husband umpires games in a baseball league, which frequently schedules its games at night, keeping him away from home till late," her attorneys said in a court filing.

A co-worker left an online tip for the FBI claiming that Thomas Fassell had bragged about going inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection and showed videos of himself and his wife, who was smoking a cigarette, inside the building.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP lawmaker suggests Trump only endorsed Jewish candidate to appease Jared and Ivanka

Thomas Fassell told investigators that he wasn't bragging, but said that he instead was showing off the beauty of the Capitol, where the couple had never been, and the couple both said they did not realize they broke any laws because they were invited inside by a man they believed was a police officer.

“This is a joke if you ask me,” Marilyn Fassell told the Tampa Bay Times.

They each face four charges: entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
SmartNews