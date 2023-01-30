Marilyn Manson accused of sexual assault of a minor in new lawsuit
Marilyn Manson arrives at the Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration- Heaven on Jan. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/TNS

In a new lawsuit, an anonymous woman has accused rocker Brian Warner, better known by the stage name Marilyn Manson, of grooming her and sexually assaulting her multiple times in the 1990s when she was underage. The woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” submitted the suit in Nassau County Supreme Court on Long Island, with Warner and his former labels Interscope and Nothing Records listed as defendants, according to Rolling Stone. In the suit, the plaintiff accuses Warner of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and accuses the labels of negligence and intentional inflicti...