Hispanic man who lost wife in Atlanta spa shootings held by police for hours even though they knew gunman was white

A man who survived an Atlanta-area shooting that killed his wife said police held him in handcuffs for hours -- even after surveillance video showed another man had carried out the massacres.

Mario Gonzalez lost his wife, Delaina Ashley Yaun, is the March 16 attack that killed four at a spa the couple was visiting and the four other people at two other spas in the area, but he said police detained him four hours before they arrested the suspected gunman, reported the Associated Press.

"I don't know whether it's because of the law or because I'm Mexican," Gonzalez told the Spanish-language outlet Mundo Hispánico. "The simple truth is that they treated me badly."

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested about 150 miles south of Atlanta, but police circulated surveillance video of the white suspected gunman as they kept Gonzalez, who is Hispanic, in restraints.

Gonzalez and his wife had been relaxing in separate rooms at the spa when the gunman opened fire, and he said deputies arrived within minutes and placed him in handcuffs.

"They had me in the patrol car the whole time they were investigating who was responsible, who exactly did this," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was worried about his wife, who he later learned had been killed in the shooting.

"Only when they finally confirmed I was her husband, did they tell me that she was dead," he said. "I wanted to know earlier."



