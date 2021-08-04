Marist poll finds 59% New Yorkers say Cuomo should resign in wake of sexual harassment report
Andrew M. Cuomo provides a COVID-19 update on June 23, 2021. - Don Pollard/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — A majority of New Yorkers think it’s time for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to go, according to a new Marist poll. The survey, conducted overnight and released Wednesday, found that 59% of Empire State voters, including 52% of Democrats, believe Cuomo should resign following the bombshell attorney general’s report detailing sexual harassment allegations against the embattled governor. If Cuomo does not step down, another 59% of New Yorkers say he should be impeached. Only 32% say they want to see Cuomo serve out the remainder of his term. Prior to the scandals currently engulfing his admini...