Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes conspiratorial rant about FBI director hiding Seth Rich's laptop
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the 2023 CPAC. (Shutterstock.com)

https://www.rawstory.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-2660289932/Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went back to her roots as a conspiracy theorist on Thursday when she accused FBI Director Christopher Wray of covering up a laptop once owned by murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.

While talking with reporters after introducing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, Greene accused Wray of trying to hide evidence related to Rich's death, which conspiracy theorists have baselessly claimed was an assassination in an attempt to stop him from leaking internal DNC communications to WikiLeaks.

"It was just announced in the news sometime this week that the FBI, and I believe it's Christopher Wray himself, is asking a judge to keep a laptop by a DNC staffer... what was that guy's name?... Seth Rich," she said. "They're trying to hold that from the public for 66 years! Like, what is there to hide!"

Seth Rich's own parents have repeatedly decried conspiracy theories about the DNC murdering their son, and they reached a settlement with Fox News years ago over a since-retracted story it published that falsely linked Rich to WikiLeaks.

Greene also accused Wray of acting on behalf of "his party, the Democrat Party," despite the fact that Wray was appointed by a Republican, former President Donald Trump.

Watch the video below or at this link.


