Morning Joe defends Marjorie Taylor Greene '60 Minutes' interview: People should see 'the craziness'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough held off on criticizing "60 Minutes" for giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a platform because the program was known for interviewing infamous but newsworthy public figures.

The Georgia Republican appeared Sunday on the long-running CBS News program and accused President Joe Biden and other Democrats of being pedophiles, but the "Morning Joe" host said the congresswoman's comments were sadly newsworthy.

"So much of that is mainstream Republican [ideology], including the part where you talk about a $31 trillion national debt and you don't primarily blame Donald Trump, who raised the debt more than, you know, presidents of the first 210 years of this republic, but that's mainstream Republican, but of course it went off the tracks right here," Scarborough said.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene has said horrific things," Scarborough continued. "I think she is a sign of just how badly things have gone, but if I'm not mistaken, '60 Minutes' interviewed Charles Manson, and '60 Minutes' has interviewed one terrible person after another terrible person, and so if they interview Charles Manson, they can interview a member of Congress and if you don't want to watch, you can do what Mika [Brzezinski] and I did and not watch until this morning, but if you want to watch, you can watch and actually understand some of the craziness that has infected the Republican Party, and that just may be good to understand what American democracy is up against."

"By the way, if anybody thinks that one of the leading Republicans in the House of Representatives telling America on a top-rated news show that she believes Joe Biden is a pedophile," Scarborough added, "If you think that helps Republicans in the next election in Wisconsin, in Michigan, in Pennsylvania, in Georgia, in Arizona, in every single swing state, even in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race tomorrow, if you don't think that doesn't further tarnish the Republican image nationwide, up and down the ballot, well, you don't know politics, so I think sunlight is the best disinfectant."



Watch the video below or at this link.

