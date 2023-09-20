'Everyone's butting heads': Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Freedom Caucus

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted members of the Freedom Caucus on Wednesday for infighting.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Greene argued House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should have suspended the August recess to pass a budget.

But she also took a shot at the Freedom Caucus, the ultra-conservative group that cut ties with her earlier this year.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Freedom Caucus can't complain too much because there were quite a few of their Freedom Caucus members appointed to the Appropriations Committee and appointed to these committees so that we wouldn't run into this problem," she opined. "Andy Harris is one of them. He couldn't even, he's a member of Freedom Caucus, couldn't even get his own appropriation bill passed because fellow Freedom Caucus members were still fighting him about it."

"So this is a situation that we should be able to move forward, but when everyone's butting heads so much on appropriation bills or a potential short-term [continuing resolution], we can't get anything accomplished," she added.

READ MORE: Tennessee MAGA candidate cops to 1990s arrest for 'promoting prostitution'

Greene concluded by warning of a "dangerous" Senate continuing resolution that would prevent a government shutdown.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.