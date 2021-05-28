'Ashamed that lady is representing my district': Marjorie Taylor Greene constituents fume after latest scandal
Screen cap / CNN

Some constituents of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are not happy with their QAnon-believing congresswoman after she compared public health advocates to Nazis earlier this week.

Speaking with CNN, Greene constituent Nancy Jones said that she didn't vote for the congresswoman last year despite the fact that she's a Republican -- and she's done nothing so far to make her regret her vote.

"I'm ashamed that lady is representing my district in Congress," she said. "I think she's ignorant. She has no clue."

Even some constituents who did vote for Greene last year told CNN that they're squeamish about her latest remarks comparing vaccine passports to yellow stars that Nazis forced Jews to wear in the leadup to the Holocaust.

"I don't think anyone should be comparing to the Nazis and the Holocaust," said Steve Karakos, a resident of Rome, Georgia who voted for Greene. "That's a different world, [it's] just not appropriate."

That said, Greene supporter Robin Deal told CNN that she still proudly supports the congresswoman even though she doesn't agree that public health advocates are Nazis.

"I'm not saying I agree with what she said, but I understand the emotion of what she said it with," she said.

Watch the video below.



Georgia voters fume after latest Marjorie Taylor Greene scandal www.youtube.com