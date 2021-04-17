Marjorie Taylor Greene perfectly buried by Dem colleague over her racist 'Anglo-Saxon' caucus plans

Reports that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) -- among others -- have formed an "America First Caucus" that promotes Anglo-Saxon political traditions, is being attacked on all sides on Saturday morning with one Republican stating any member should be booted from all committees and a Democrat joining in to call out the explicit racism stated in the conservative group's mission statement.

"A nascent 'America First Caucus' in Congress linked to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has been distributing materials calling for a 'common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions' and a return to architectural style that 'befits the progeny of European architecture.' Reps. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) have also agreed to join the group," Punchbowl News reported on Friday.

That led to Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to tweet, "Just when I was hoping to take a long weekend away from crazy I see this. Completely disgusted," before calling for all members of the group to be sanctioned by the Republican Party.

Rep Ted Lieu (D-CA) was more blunt in his tweet, writing, "Dear @mtgreenee & @RepGosar I have some questions about your Anglo-Saxon caucus: Will non Aryans be allowed to join? If so, do we have to sit in the back of the room because we're not white? Can we have fried rice and nachos during the meetings? Asking for a friend."

You can see his tweet below:



