Mark Hamill remembers ‘Star Wars’ co-star Carrie Fisher before her Hollywood star: ‘Perfect person in the perfect role’
Carrie Fisher, left, and Mark Hamill at a gala on Sept. 30, 2014, in Los Angeles. - Baxter/Abaca Press/TNS

“Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was “the perfect person in the perfect role,” co-star Mark Hamill said ahead of her posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Fisher, who portrayed the rebellious Princess Leia in six “Star Wars” films, is being honored Thursday with a Hollywood star. The ceremony falls on “Star Wars Day,” or May the Fourth. “She was as far from a damsel in distress as you could get,” Hamill told Variety in an interview published Thursday. “She was in charge of her own rescue. I think that first impression that the audience got really established how they perceived Carrie ov...