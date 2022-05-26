Mark Kelly delivers profane assessment of 'nuts' US gun policy following horrific mass shooting in Texas
Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly (Screen cap).

The United States suffered yet another horrific mass shooting on Tuesday, May 24, when an 18-year-old gunman attacked Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — killing at least 19 children along with two adults, one of whom was 4th Grade teacher Eva Mireles. And Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona expressed his frustration the following day when he told reporters it was “fucking nuts” that the shooter had easy access to firearms.



The gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos by law enforcement, was also killed. Ramos’ motivation for the attack remains unclear.

The attack in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio in Southern Texas, came less than two weeks after a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where a gunman attacked a supermarket in a heavily Black section of the city and killed ten people. According to law enforcement, the suspect in that attack was a white nationalist who targeted his victims simply because they were Black.

Kelly’s frustration over all the mass shootings in the U.S. was obvious on May 25, when he told reporters, “It’s fucking nuts to do nothing about this.”

Kelly has first-hand experience with gun violence. He is married to fellow Democrat and former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head during a mass shooting outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona on January 8, 2011. Giffords suffered major injuries but survived, while six others were killed. The shooter, Jared Lee Loughner, pled guilty to 19 counts and is presently serving a life sentence in federal prison.

Kelly is up for reelection in 2022, and Arizona’s GOP and Democratic U.S. Senate primaries are set for August 2. Once a deep red state, Arizona now has two Democratic U.S. senators: Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who isn’t up for reelection until 2024.

On May 24, Kelly posted a Twitter thread in response to the Uvalde shooting. The Arizona senator tweeted: