On Monday, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman broke down the significance of the PowerPoint presentation handed over to congressional investigators by Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The presentation, noted Litman, "is a catalog of every wild eyed theory except little green people from Mars stole the election — machines, China, you name it."
Meadows is known to have pushed the Justice Department to investigate a number of bizarre conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, most notably "Italygate," a baseless claim that Italian satellites were used to remotely hack voting machines. Thus, Meadows is a top target of investigators in Congress in the January 6 Capitol attack probe.
While Meadows handed over a number of these documents, he is now refusing to cooperate any further and appear to answer questions about the material, which has led to the January 6 committee preparing to recommend he be criminally referred for contempt of Congress.
