Here's why Fani Willis isn't sweating Mark Meadows' removal bid: J6 investigator

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis probably doesn’t need to sweat Mark Meadows’ removal request, a legal expert said Monday.

Former Jan. 6 House select committee investigator Marcus Childress during an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” said the focus of the former White House chief of staff’s legal team left him questioning whether even they believe they have a strong argument for moving the case against Meadows to federal court.

Childress was responding to a question from guest host Jim Acosta, who asked him “how do you think the judge is going to rule in this Meadows matter here? I mean, this is this is a critical decision this judge is about to make.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“I think any trial attorney to tell you the facts matter. If you have the facts on your side, you're feeling good about your chances of winning and winning the day,” Childress said.

“We wanted to talk to Mark Meadows for the exact reasons we saw during cross examination last week, during his hearing, and that's because he was part of the greater conspiracy to overturn the election, particularly in Georgia."

“And I think those are the facts that the Fulton County DA keeps harping on and keeps going back to, we’ve seen the Meadows team focus on little issues such as scheduling meetings or phone calls. But as the Fulton County DA keeps pointing out, those phone calls were in furtherance of the criminal enterprise to overturn the election. So if you keep going back to that conspiracy, the act that serves as the predicate for removal, I think that the Fulton County DA has to feel good about their chances.”

Watch the video below or at the link.