Mark Meadows 'played around' with Capitol riot probe -- and will 'end up underneath the bus': former federal prosecutor

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection has been facing furious opposition from Trump allies, who have largely defied their subpoenas and have tried to cite executive privilege on dubious legal grounds.

But that may not matter, suggested former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance on Twitter Tuesday.

In her view, the committee already has enough cooperation to get the information they need — which will just make the legal position of those who are refusing to cooperate worse in the end.

This comes after former Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short agreed to cooperate with the committee, which experts believe will illuminate what Trump was doing on the morning of the insurrection and his closest allies' roles in the incident. It also comes as Mark Meadows, Trump's own former chief of staff, has walked back his efforts to cooperate with the committee and faces threats of a contempt of Congress vote.