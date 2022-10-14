Former Trump lawyer explains why Mark Meadows may have nothing to fear

The Trump White House attorney who oversaw the response to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation believes the Department of Justice has gained the cooperation of Donald Trump's top former aides.

Former federal prosecutor Ty Cobb was interviewed by CNN's Erin Burnett following Thursday's public hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Burnett played a clip of Cassidy Hutchinson testifying about her conversation with Meadows following Trump's infamous phone call Jan. 2 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where he wanted to "find 11,780 votes."

Burnett asked Cobb about Mark Meadows' legal exposure in the Georgia special grand jury investigation being run by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"I believe — in my former prosecutor, former defense, attorney heart of hearts — that Meadows is likely cooperating, either pursuant to a formal agreement or pursuant to an understanding with the Justice Department that his cooperation will be to his benefit somehow, whether that's totally formalized yet and the terms are specific, I have no knowledge."

Watch: Pelosi expected she would go to jail for punching Trump in the face on Jan. 6

"But I do think it was telling today that nobody on the committee even mentioned or was whining about Meadows," Cobb said. "That Meadows has cooperated with DOJ and as we know he produced all his records to the Jan. 6 committee before he stopped cooperating with them. I think Meadows is a central witness. Everything touches him."

Watch below or at this link: