Trump chief Mark Meadows targeted by Jan. 6 commission in records probe: report

The House select committee has instructed tech companies to preserve records for Donald Trump's last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, as they investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Congressional investigators last week made requested records and instructed telecom and social media companies to preserve the records of other Trump officials connected and Republican lawmakers to the attack, and the latest request shows the probe will move into the Oval Office, reported The Guardian.
Meadows stayed close to Trump's side throughout the weeks between his election loss and Jan. 6, when the chief of staff also remained by his side, and he went to the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot.
He then went back to the White House with the former president, and he spoke to vice president Mike Pence's chief of staff Mark Short and Kash Patel, who was chief of staff to then-defense secretary Christopher Miller.
That places Meadows close to Trump and the to staffers to two key Cabinet members close to the attack, which could make him a prime witness for House investigators.