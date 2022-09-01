Mark Zuckerberg is not 'grounded in real values' and is 'derailing in real time': leadership expert
Mark Zuckerberg (AFP)

In an interview with Yahoo! Finance this week, leadership expert and former Medtronic CEO Bill George slammed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying "Facebook and Mark are not grounded in values, so he is all over the map."

George, who is the author of the new book "True North: Emerging Leader Edition," said Zuckerberg has a lot to learn when it comes to being a leader.

"Mark got rid of his team," George said. "He has Sheryl Sandberg there. He had some senior mentors on the board. He pushed them all out. He's got a group of young people that are more like Mark's followers. It's too bad that Mark is really derailing right in real time. And I think, frankly, the wealth went to his head. Once you start chasing money being the wealthiest guy around — we have seen the dangers of that."

George's critique comes as Meta's second-quarter sales fell 1 percent from the prior year while operating profits dropped 32 percent. Meta shares are down 56 percent in the past year.

"An organization needs to clearly say: 'This is what we stand for. You may disagree, but this is what this company stands for.' And I think he really has hurt a lot. And frankly, young people are moving away from Facebook."

