Republican claims Dems ‘manipulated' Trump's 'perfect phone call’ and wants to expunge his first impeachment

Oklahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin on Tuesday plans to introduce a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to expunge former President Donald Trump's first impeachment, according to Fox News. The GOP congressman is claiming that Democrats didn't prove "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Mullin's resolution, if approved, would declare "expunged" Trump's 2019 impeachment for allegedly leveraging U.S. military aid to Ukraine for political favors involving investigations of the Bidens. It accused Democrats of "flippantly exercising one of the gravest and most consequential powers with which the House of Representatives is charged."

"Impeaching a sitting president is the most serious action Congress can take, and our Constitution is extremely clear on what is an impeachable offense. Democrats abused our Constitution for their political gain, manipulating a perfect phone call with a vulnerable nation," Mullin told Fox News in a statement about the resolution.

"We cannot allow this behavior to go unanswered. And we are seeing in real time what being behind the eight ball actually looks like for US support to Ukraine," Mullin added. "My resolution is about restoring credibility to the impeachment process and ensuring a political play like this never happens again."

Mullin's resolution argues previous impeachments were over "well-defined and specific criminal acts, not subjunctive accusations of intent, and circumstances in which the primary allegations were not proven."

Mullin is running to replace Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring.