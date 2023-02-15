Marsha Blackburn claims human traffickers are 'receiving benefit checks' and living in government housing
Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

The conservative right-wing Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said in an interview with Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." that human traffickers are "receiving benefits" from the Biden administration. According to Blackburn, those benefits include government-subsidized housing and that this is the motivation for her proposed legislation that, in theory, would prevent illegal immigrants that participate in human trafficking and fentanyl distribution from obtaining government services.

"We learned that many people who are trafficking and working with the cartels, that they live in government housing, that they are receiving benefit checks," Blackburn continued. "And that they are continuing to receive those benefits after they have been apprehended and booked."

Blackburn's legislation is called the Stop Taxpayer Funding of Traffickers Act, and bans anyone with a human or drug smuggling conviction from receiving any form of welfare, public housing, Social Security benefit, retirement, health or disability benefit.

Any suspect that ends up being found not guilty or have charges dropped would be deemed eligible for benefit back pay, according to Fox News' explanation of Blackburn's proposed legislation.

Last year U.S. Customs and Border Patrol set a record with over 2.7 million border apprehensions.

