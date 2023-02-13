Martha Stewart shows off Snoop Dogg tattoo in Instagram post
Rapper Snoop Dogg and TV personality Martha Stewart attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. - Christopher Polk/Getty Images North America/TNS

He’s got a face Martha could love. Martha Stewart has revealed an apparent tattoo of Snoop Dogg’s face on her arm. “My Dogg! Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.” The ink read “My Dogg” under a picture of Snoop’s face with the artist wearing his trademark sunglasses. Campbell, a well-known tattoo artist, shared the photo as well. “I got to tattoo a legend onto a legend,” he wrote. “Thanks @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now.” Many Instagram commenters noted that the ink looked suspiciously air...