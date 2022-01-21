Florida man has a 'ridiculous' racist meltdown over how Waffle House cooked his bacon

A Florida man was arrested after a racist meltdown at Waffle House over his bacon order.

Police were called to the Cape Coral eatery for a disturbance and officers found Martin Alvarez shirtless and irate, reported WBBH-TV.

Alvarez was allegedly shouting racial slurs at employees because his bacon wasn't cooked to his preferences, and police used a Taser to subdue him because they said he was resisting arrest.

He was charged afterward with disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer, and simple assault with intent to do violence.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous that he made a whole fiasco about bacon,” said a woman who was interviewed near the restaurant by the TV station.

