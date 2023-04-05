'Fear' and 'humiliation': Mary Trump describes her uncle's mental state as he faces a reckoning

It would be hard to argue anyone is better qualified to evaluate Donald Trump's mental state than his niece.



Mary Trump knows the former president personally from having a seat at the table at family gatherings her whole life and is an expert on what makes people tick. She holds a PhD in clinical psychology from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies from Adelphi University.

It was clear to her from watching coverage of Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan to determine that her uncle is experiencing fear and humiliation.

Trump was charged with a 34-count felony indictment in connection with hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Mary Trump didn’t need much to reach her conclusion.

READ: Trump admits he lost 2020 election in speech raging against Manhattan prosecution

“TV cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom but it turns out they weren’t necessary—the video of Donald walking 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 the courtroom, all five seconds of it, was all we needed to figure out his state of mind,” Mary Trump tweeted.

“Before the arraignment, I said Donald would be docile in the courtroom seated before the judge. And during that brief glimpse, we saw the uncertainty, the fear, and the humiliation.”

She described her uncle’s experience as a reckoning.

“The false bravado will return, and the middle-of-the-night posts will continue to be unhinged but Donald Trump has finally gotten a glimpse of what it looks like when his past, finally, at long last, catches up with him—and he’ll never be able to outrun it,” she wrote.

Mary Trump in a separate tweet celebrated her uncle’s indictment in which she used the hashtag “#HappyIndictmentDay!”

“A lot of people have asked me how I'm feeling today,” she wrote.

“The events in New York City have, obviously, been a long time coming. This is a historic day and the implications of what's about to happen at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan will have massive implications for this country. Donald has eluded accountability for so long and left so much destruction in his wake that there is a lot to take in.

“Right now all I can say is that I'm focused on how (expletive) awesome it is that the first accountability domino is about to fall!”

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Lafayette Square protesters removed for Trump photo op target former president and Bill Barr in lawsuit appeal