Maryland principal got promotion despite 18 separate sexual harassment complaints
Shutterstock

Despite at least 18 reports submitted to Maryland's Montgomery County Public Schools by staff members, parents and union stewards since 2016, a school principal with an alleged history of sexually harassing subordinates was allowed to keep his job, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Post, the complaints against Joel Beidleman "detail a pattern of harassment, threats, retaliations, workplace bullying and other inappropriate conduct spanning at least 12 years across three campuses."

The Post spoke to 39 current and former staffers who allege that Beidleman directly bullied or harassed them.

Beidleman responded to the allegations, telling The Post that the allegations are not true and that his only goal “has been to inspire children to achieve academically.”

READ MORE: Comer accuses Merrick Garland of running a 'coverup' by appointing special counsel for Hunter Biden

After being contacted by The Post, MCPS put Beidleman on “extended leave" and said they would launch “an independent, external investigation about all matters brought to our attention."

“We are applying the highest levels of focus and seriousness to the overwhelming allegations surfaced through the Post’s investigation and are acting swiftly to protect our community and our employees," the district said.

"Until last week, MCPS treated Beidleman as a rising star. Despite six staff members’ reports to MCPS about his conduct in 2023, officials promoted him in June to run Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, a position that oversees a larger staff than Farquhar’s and would have raised his salary by $32,000, to $191,000. ... On Friday, the district announced his leave of absence to members of the Paint Branch community without specifying a reason," The Post's report stated.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.

SmartNews