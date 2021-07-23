BREAKING: 'Multiple people' shot in Washington DC

D.C. shooting (Screengrab).
On Thursday, sources reported that "multiple people" have been shot at the on 14th street in Washington, D.C., including one person inside the Mexicue restaurant.
According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, people began fleeing from restaurants at the sound of "20 to 30 gunshots." Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Multiple people shot, on on 14th street, one inside Mexicue restaurant. Heavy smell of gunpowder— Igor Bobic (@Igor Bobic) 1627000002.0
According to police, there are two victims — both of whom are expected to survive. The shooter, per WTOP's Ken Duffy, "was wearing a green hoodie and drove off in a black sedan."
Here’s what we know about the shooting that took place tonight in Northwest DC Police say 2 men were shot at 14th… https://t.co/EM7uneXSq3— Ken Duffy (@Ken Duffy) 1627001124.0
The United States has seen an uptick in gun violence over the last several months. So far, there does not appear to be significant legislative action in the works at the federal level.