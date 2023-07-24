Racist flyers flood Georgia town a week after mass shooting: report

Flyers with racist messages starting popping up in of Hampton, Georgia, in the wake of a mass shooting that devastated the community, 11Alive reported.

Hundreds of reports to city officials tell of the flyers being distributed to homes and businesses in the area, and the numbers are likely to rise, Hampton City Manager Alex Cohilas said.

Other flyers with antisemitic messages were left alongside bags that were filled with what looked to be corn kernels, 11Alive reported.

Read more: Driver tells cops he didn't know $700K was stashed in his carDriver tells cops he didn't know $700K was stashed in his car

Witnesses say a flyer showed the pictures of the four mass shooting victims, with text below the photos that contained a racial message that linked the shooting to race. Another flyer had the phrases "Defend Your Race" and "Love Your People."

The shooting on July 15 killed four people before the gunman died in a shootout with police.

Police are using Ring doorbell cameras and other security video to try to locate the culprit.

Watch the video below or at this link.