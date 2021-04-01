Matt Gaetz scandal could cost him his seat on House Judiciary Committee: Nancy Pelosi

The leader of the House of Representatives on Thursday addressed the scandals involving Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

"Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter. Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences," The New York Times reported Tuesday.

At her weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addressed the situation and said it could result in Gaetz being kicked off of the House Judiciary Committee.

"If in fact these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done. But again, I think, from what we've heard so far this would be a matter for the Ethics Committee," Pelosi said.