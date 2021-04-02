‘Stoned, skeevy, and stupid is no way to go through Congress, Matt’: MSNBC analyst has advice for Gaetz
MSNBC screengrab.

The NBC News national affairs analyst had some harsh advice for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday.

John Heilemann told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that Gaetz was "like the perfect flower of Trumpism."

"This sort of utterly unqualified, slimy, camera-hogging, no-good lowlife who got elevated to prominence and came in on the Trump wave in 2016 -- whatever you want to call that, the wave on Trump's coat tails in 2016 -- and became known for being known," Heilemann said. "Known for being a fierce defender of Donald Trump under all circumstances, saying stupid things all the time."

Heileman recounted Dean Vernon Wormer in the 1978 film "Animal House" saying, "Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, son."

He said, "I keep thinking with Gaetz, it's like 'Stoned, skeevy, and stupid is no way to go through Congress, Matt."

