Joy Reid wants Matt Gaetz to please stop using the word 'sex'
MSNBC's Joy Reid on Monday asked Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to stop using the word "sex" amid his ongoing scandals.

"Despite being the subject of federal sex crimes investigation, republican congressman matt gaetz says he is absolutely not resigning," Reid noted.

She read a quote from the Florida man discussing his sex life.

"Please stop saying sex life, sir," Reid said.

She returned to the subject later in the same segment.

"I'm just trying to get him to stop using the word 'sex.' Like, he he would stop saying that over and over, we don't ever want to hear him saying that, so stop saying that," Reid urged.

