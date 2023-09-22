'Speaker Gaetz' is now calling the shots in Kevin McCarthy's GOP: report

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) saw his efforts to avert a government shutdown crash and burn again this week, and now his longtime tormenter Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appears to be gaining clout,

Politico's Playbook has now dubbed the rebellious Florida Republican as "Speaker Gaetz" as it outlines the ways that he has gained influence in the caucus even as he has spent months creating chaos and unrest.

In particular, the publication notes that House Republicans have now embraced Gaetz's plan to pass multiple individual spending packages instead of trying to pass a broader continuing resolution aimed at keeping the government open for at least another month.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Gaetz told his Republican colleagues that McCarthy should bring single subject appropriations bills to the floor one at a time," writes Politico. "He dictated his list of the first four: Defense, Homeland Security, State-Foreign Operations, and the Agriculture-FDA bill. A few hours later, the Rules Committee put out notice that it would be taking up four bills today at 1 p.m.: Defense, Homeland Security, State-Foreign Operations, and the Agriculture-FDA bill."

This will significantly lengthen the time it takes to pass anything through the House, however, and Playbook writes that it makes a government shutdown "inevitable," which could cause some more moderate members in Gaetz' caucus to rebel.

This may put more pressure on McCarthy to support a bipartisan compromise to avert a shutdown -- but that would also mean that rebel House Republicans would move to end his speakership by filing a motion to vacate the chair.