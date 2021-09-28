Matt Gaetz hires former Jeffrey Epstein attorney as investigation expands

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is taking a page out of Donald Trump's book, hiring a an attorney who has represented convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In 2020 Trump "poached" two Epstein attorneys, Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr. According to The Daily Beast, the embattled Florida Republican Congressman hired another ex-Epstein attorney, one who has also defended the drug lord "El Chapo," as the Dept. of Justice investigation into Gaetz's alleged possible sex trafficking and sex with a minor grows.
"The probe has reportedly expanded from sexual misconduct to include campaign finance issues," The Independent reports.
"Quoting a "person familiar with the matter,' The Daily Beast reports that Marc Fernich is representing the campaign in connection with the investigation into the Republican Congressman," according to The Independent. That investigation "reportedly includes sex trafficking, prostitution, obstruction of justice, and campaign finance issues."
Gaetz has not been charged and denies any allegations.
Citing his "mastery of precedent," Fernich's website says that enables him "to construct subtle, novel and creative arguments that other attorneys may miss. These arguments can make potential winners out of seemingly hopeless cases, spelling the difference between victory and defeat."
It lists some of his "notable" clients, including former acting Gambino crime family boss John A. “Junior" Gotti and other "Alleged Crime Bosses"; "Alleged Cult Leader" Keith Raniere; and "Pharmaceutical Executive and Socialite Charged with Killing Allegedly Autistic Son," Gigi Jordan.
Under "notable clients," it also lists "Friends of Matt Gaetz, Campaign Committee for U.S. Congressman."