Matt Gaetz pushes photo of text proving extortion plot after Times breaks report he was begging for pardons

As the news was breaking that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) begged former President Donald Trump for a blanket pardon before the ex-Republican leader left the White House, Gaetz was posting confirmation of the extortion plot against him.

According to Washington Examiner reporter Emily Brooks, a screen capture of the text message reveals Bob Kent asked if the Gaetz wanted a way to fix the forthcoming indictment. Brooks also posted a document that deals the facts for "Project Homecoming," something the Examiner indicated was the name of the investigation into Gaetz and others six days ago.

The document says, among other things, "The FBI became aware of compromising pictures, depicting 'Congressman Gaetz, and an Election Official involved in a 'sexual orgy with underage prostitutes', in Maitland, Florida, during an unrelated investigation into political corruption and public integrity in another criminal case. Subsequent information has resulted in Congressman Gaetz becoming a target of a widening investigation into serious underage sex trafficking, political corruption, public integrity, and other criminal allegations against Congressman Gaetz and others."

Gaetz posted the information with a wide-eyed emoji.

