Speculation swirls after Matt Gaetz announces ‘media availability’ for ex-staffer on his ‘recent encounter with the FBI’

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's congressional office issued a "media availability"notice for Monday at 11:00 AM CT, for a "former Gaetz staffer" to discuss a "recent encounter with the FBI."

As many online noted, it's strange Gaetz would use his official Congressional stationery for a non-congressional press event. The message was sent by Gaetz's Chief of Staff from his D.C. office.

INBOX: "A former staff member for U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) will hold a media availability regarding recent encounter with the FBI." pic.twitter.com/xhwXE6xRZS

The former staffer, as many note, appears to be Gaetz's former Military Legislative Director, Air Force Capt. Nathan Nelson (Ret.), based on a Google search of the address listed. Nelson appeared in a 2019 "Fox & Friends" segment promoting Building Homes for Heroes.

It's not known what Nelson, or whoever the former staffer is, will say but Gaetz has been claiming he is the victim of a $25 million extortion scheme being carried out by a former DOJ employee, and he has demanded the DOJ release "tapes" he say will prove his accusations. Any possible extortion scheme is still separate from sny possible investigation into his alleged activities.

Gaetz has confirmed he is the "subject" of a DOJ investigation into a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl. That investigation allegedly also includes him possibly paying for sex with women, using cash apps and hotel ATMs to pay the women, use of an illegal drug, and child sex trafficking. He also allegedly showed nude photos of the women he was having sex with to fellow members of Congress.

That address is home of Nathaniel and Jennifer Nelson, both registered GOP. Until October 2020, he was employed as Gaetz's military affairs aide.

A former staff member using Gaetz' letterhead? For an event at a home in a residential neighborhood in Florida instead of in DC? Doesn't this have to be a staged event for the purpose of propping up/ defending Gaetz?

The FBI totally loves if you have a press conference about their interview with you, I'm sure.

Is this another 4 Seasons Total Landscaping?

The address comes back to Nathan Nelson, for Gaetz mil affairs dir: https://t.co/2xKW2sM4gP who was apparently given the house after being wounded in combat: https://t.co/u9PJbilCaN

Ok, so this ~former~ Gaetz staff member's media avail is announced on @RepMattGaetz letterhead, which means this is just Gaetz attempting to control the narrative by having an ally do some spin for him.

My thoughts exactly

Probably because it's a former staffer who is willing to lie or spin their encounter with the FBI in his favor. Basically to try to take control of the story and get his followers to not trust anything that comes out.

FWIW - the investigation into a possible extortion scheme is entirely separate from the investigation into Gaetz's actions, allegedly child sex trafficking and other crimes including the use of campaign funds to pay for prostitutes, etc.

