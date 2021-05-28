Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claims money he wired to buy a yacht "went missing," and his spokesperson says he's the victim of a crime.

The lawmaker's fiancée Ginger Luckey agreed to buy the boat, named Ol Pappy at the time and listed at $155,000, and Gaetz said he transferred money to close the deal, reported WFLA-TV.

"Rep. Gaetz and Ms. Luckey were the target of a financial crime," said the congressman's spokesperson.

About a month after Gaetz and Luckey surveyed the boat, the deal fell through, and the yacht has since been renamed Thirsty and its port of entry changed from St. Petersburg to Niceville, a city in Gaetz's district where he went to high school.

The yacht was sold to another buyer in a deal that closed last Friday, according to Brett Harris, whose agency brokered the sale.

Gaetz's spokesperson said the lawmaker and his fiancée were "targeted by malicious actors" and claims the incident is under investigation, but would not specify the law enforcement agency was investigating or how much money went missing.

The congressman is currently under investigation for alleged sex trafficking involving a minor.