Matt Gaetz is so toxic he's become an issue in a California congressional race: report

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has become so toxic that he's become an issue in a California congressional race.

"Now Gaetz's scandals may put his Republican colleague, California Rep. Mike Garcia, in the hot seat. According to FEC filings, Gaetz's campaign committee donated $2,000 to Garcia's reelection bid in September–and Christy Smith, running to unseat Garcia, is calling on him to give the money back," Los Angeles magazine reported Monday.

"To no surprise, Mike Garcia continues to side with the worst elements of society, again," Smith told the magazine.

"Garcia has a history of uniting with conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, and domestic terrorists during his time in politics; now we can add sexual predators to the list," Smith charged.

""I hope Mike Garcia will join the bipartisan consensus that this behavior is reprehensible, and do the right thing and return the donations from Matt Gaetz. The 25th District deserves better," she wrote.