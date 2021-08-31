Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been added to a roster of high-profile kooks and convicts headlining AmpFest 2021 October 7-10 at theTrump National Doral resort in Miami.
The QAnon-friendly extravaganza includes such draws as Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rep. Paul Gosar and Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, FloridaPolitics.com reports.
"Gaetz has spoken at versions of the event in years past," the website reports. "But this year's appearance will come as Gaetz faces questions of his involvement with former Seminole County Tax Collector and convicted sex offender Joel Greenberg. Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied reports he paid an underage girl for sex."
Here's how Creative Loafing in Tampa described the program:
"Besides the usual MAGA clods like Roger Stone, Dinesh D'Souza, Jack Posobiec and Kevin Sorbo, the event also features a lineup of notable conservatives that have either supported QAnon, or pushed QAnon conspiracy theories. "One of the highlighted speakers is Greg Locke, an evangelical pastor who, besides spreading coronavirus and vaccine misinformation, has also trafficked the QAnon conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks are a "bunch of pedophiles," and that there's currently a series of child-trafficking "tunnels" under the Capitol and White House.
"The list also features Michael T. Flynn, the Trump-pardoned QAnon grifter and disgraced former U.S Army lieutenant general, who recently promoted the idea of a Myanmar-style military coup in the United States. Of course, Flynn's QAnon-supporting brother Joseph is also on the roster, as well as white supremacist Nick Fuente's buddy Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, anti-Semitic Trumptilla organizer Carlos Gavadia, and Evangelical pastor Mark "antifa did Jan. 6" Burns."
FloridaPolitics.com added this about Sabatini and Gosar:
"Sabatini, who has faced his own controversy during his time in the Florida Legislature, will appear at the Trump Doral event as he mounts a run for Congress. Gosar, an Arizona Congressman, has also been a lightning rod of criticism after fundraising with controversial figures and arguing a Capitol police officer "executed" Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was the Trump supporter who was shot and killed as she tried to break through a Capitol building window during the Jan. 6 riot."
There was also this bit of shameless irony noted by Creative Loafing:
"Despite the many speakers at this event who have publicly downplayed the pandemic, and rallied against the use of masks, the event says it will be taking COVID-19 precautions."
It quoted the following from the organizers, American Priority:
"This year we are taking extra precautions to ensure that we do our part to provide our attendees a fun and safe experience. We will have hand sanitizer on site and provide masks to attendees upon request. We also request that all guests follow the county requirements in regards to the COVID19 pandemic."
And there was this text message:
"Pool parties, prayer brunch, golf tournament, book signings, neon night, annual DJT Awards Gala and more!" Join hundreds of America First Patriots at this MUST ATTEND event!"