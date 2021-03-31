‘Nonsensical word salad’: Matt Gaetz’s attempt to clear his name leaves ex-federal prosecutor baffled

<p>
<a href="https://www.washingtonblade.com/2021/03/31/in-first-biden-issues-presidential-proclamation-for-transgender-day-of-visibility/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Washington Blade</a> was first to report on Biden's proclamation, which has yet to be officially published. According to the Blade an advance copy says:
</p><p>
<em>Today, we honor and celebrate the achievements and<br/>
resiliency of transgender individuals and communities.
<br/>
Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of
<br/>
struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country
<br/>
closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary
<br/>
people in the United States and around the world. Their
<br/>
trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals
<br/>
the bravery to live openly and authentically. This hard-fought
<br/>
progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in
<br/>
which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing
<br/>
field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society
<br/>
are standing in support and solidarity with th
</em><em>e transgender </em><em>community.</em>
</p><p>
<em>"Transgender Americans of all ages," Biden adds, "face high rates of violence, harassment, and discrimination. Nearly one in three transgender Americans have experienced homelessness at some point in life. Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination in employment, housing, health care, and public accommodations. The crisis of violence against transgender women, especially transgender women of color, is a stain on our Nation's conscience."</em><br/>
</p><p>
In addition to the violence and discrimination transgender people face,
<a href="https://www.hrc.org/press-releases/breaking-2021-becomes-record-year-for-anti-transgender-legislation" target="_blank">as HRC reports</a> at least 82 anti-transgender bills have already been filed in state legislatures across the country, more than last year's record of 79.<br/>
</p><p>
Last month President Biden also tweeted:
</p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;">
<iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1365111841555382275" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1365111841555382275&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651291970%23advanced&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 243px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet">
</iframe>
</div><p>
Just five days after taking office he reversed President Donald Trump's devastating ban on transgender service members:
</p><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Today, I repealed the discriminatory ban on transgender people serving in the military. It's simple: America is safer when everyone qualified to serve can do so openly and with pride.<br/>— President Biden (@POTUS) <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1353757273114472449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
