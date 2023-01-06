New audio surfaces of Herschel Walker staffer describing alleged groping by CPAC's Matt Schlapp

On Thursday evening, The Daily Beast reported that a former staffer for Herschel Walker's Senate campaign alleged that CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp repeatedly grabbed his crotch against his will.

Now, NBC News has obtained an audio recording of the staffer staffer recounting the incident mere hours after it occurred.

In the audio, the staffer tearfully recounted Schlapp making unwanted sexual advances toward him as he drove the CPAC chair home from a bar in Atlanta.

"The next thing I know... he is reaching over and grabbing my junk in a protracted manner along the entire ride," the staffer claims. "God knows it was not a wanted advance."

Although neither Schlapp nor his attorney would respond to NBC News' request for comment, the network did manage to contact a former member of the Walker campaign who confirmed that the staffer recounted the incident to them the day after it occurred.

An attorney for Schlapp on Thursday denied the allegations and accused The Daily Beast of trying to defame Schlapp and his family.

“This appears to be now the twelfth Daily Beast piece with personal attacks on Matt Schlapp and his family," the attorney said. "The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior. We are evaluating legal options for response."

The audio of the staffer's claims can be found at this link.