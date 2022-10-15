Complaints about NYT covering GOP lies backfires on CPAC leader
Matt Schlapp / Gage Skidmore

The chairman of the American Conservative Union received a brutal fact check on Saturday after complaining about coverage of Republican election lies by The New York Times.

At issue was a Times report titled, "Over 370 Republican Candidates Have Cast Doubt on the 2020 Election" by reporters Karen Yourish, Danielle Ivory, Aaron Byrd, Weiyi Cai, Nick Corasaniti, Meg Felling, Rumsey Taylor and Jonathan Weisman.

"They include candidates for the U.S. House and Senate, and the state offices of governor, secretary of state and attorney general — many with clear shots to victory, and some without a chance. They are united by at least one issue: They have all expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. And they are the new normal of the Republican Party," the newspaper reported. "More than 370 people — a vast majority of Republicans running for these offices in November — have questioned and, at times, outright denied the results of the 2020 election despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, according to a monthslong New York Times investigation."

The newspaper's chief White House correspondent, Peter Baker, tweeted a link to the story and wrote, "About 70% of Republicans running for Congress have questioned Biden's election and of those two-thirds are favored to win. More than half of GOP candidates for state offices that play a role in elections and recounts have as well."

The American Conservative Union's Matt Schlapp, whose group organizes the CPAC conferences, complained about the coverage.

"And how many democrats questioned Bush Cheney and Trump. Be fair," Schlapp said.

Baker explained why Schlapp's complaints did not add up.

"False equivalence. Gore conceded. Clinton conceded," Baker reminded. "Both showed up for the inauguration of the victorious candidate. The sitting presidents at the time did nothing to overturn the results. Adherence to false election denials was not made the litmus test in subsequent elections."


SmartNews