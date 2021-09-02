Capitol rioter complains he can’t watch Netflix or shop on Amazon while on home release

A U.S. Capitol rioter complained in a new court filing that internet usage conditions in his pretrial release were too restrictive.
Matthew Klein and his brother Jonathanpeter Klein were both released in May to await trial on home release in Oregon, but the 24-year-old Matthew asked the court in a new filing to loosen his internet restrictions so he could be allowed to watch Netflix programming and shop on Amazon, reported NBC's Scott MacFarlane.
Jan 6 defendant Matthew Klein of Oregon is now asking court to loosen his restrictions
Klein's attorneys said he would continue to abide by restrictions against social media use but asked that he be allowed to access the internet beyond work and educational use.
He and his 21-year-old brother, a self-identified Proud Boys member, wore clothing associated with the right-wing militant group and American flag coverings on their face, but FBI agents identified them in photos taken inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Both brothers pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
"The defendants' actions created a dangerous scenario that directly interfered with law enforcement's efforts to secure the building," federal prosecutors allege. "That they did so as part of a second or third wave of attacks -- with knowledge of the mayhem that had already unfolded at the Capitol -- shows their reckless disregard for others and the danger posed by these two actors."
Matthew Klein allegedly helped others climb over a police barricade and his brother appeared to celebrate with another Proud Boy after they got inside the Capitol, according to prosecutors, and the pair later helped force open a secured door.
The elder Klein put on goggles and carried a Gadsden flag as federal officers sprayed him in the face with chemical irritant.
The brothers were homeschooled by their Christian missionary parents through high school and spent much of their youth outside the U.S., and Jonathanpeter Klein said in a court filling that he had moved back to the country before the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020.