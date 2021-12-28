QAnon child killer feels 'despondent and hopeless' in prison: report

QAnon-believer Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his two children to death with a spearfishing gun in August and is now suicidal in prison, according to a source wishing to remain anonymous.

The subject, who agreed to be referenced only as a "longtime family friend," received a letter from Coleman.

“He’s alone with his thoughts 24/7," the longtime family friend said. "He’s reflecting on the mistakes he made in life and wondering if there’s any chance for redemption. He poured out his heart. He begged for forgiveness, but says that he’s now where he deserves to be.”

In the criminal complaint, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman claimed to be "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children."

Bannon wrote, "M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them."

The bodies of his two children, a boy aged two years old and a girl aged nine months, were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, where he had allegedly taken them without telling his wife where he was going.

The longtime family friend told People that he was unsure whether or not Coleman sent letters of the same nature to anyone else, but that he was dreading the holidays behind bars.



"He said he's sorry, that he never wanted to cause pain, and that he's working through why he made the choices he made," the friend says. "It was a very sad note."