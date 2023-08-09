Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, forcing tourists to flee

By Marco Garcia, Rich McKay and Julia Harte MAUI (Reuters) -Fires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devastated Maui and other parts of Hawaii on Wednesday, forcing some residents to flee for their lives and turning beloved tourist destinations on the tropical islands into flaming infernos. Some Maui residents jumped into the ocean to escape the smoke and fire conditions, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue them, according to a Maui County press release. The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Maui High School, the county said. Official details on the extent of casua...
White supremacist threatens power grid attack unless right-wing bank robbers freed: report
August 09, 2023
An alleged white supremacist threatened to attack the power grid unless two men who were arrested by the FBI for bank robbery in 2022 were released, The Daily Dot reported.
Screenshots shared by the South Dakota Fusion Center (SDFC) show Telegram posts from an unidentified person demanding the release of the prisoners. The person shared “four diagrams of electrical grid transformer equipment” before saying that failure to release the men would “result in more attacks on infrastructure.”
As The Daily Dot points out, the power grid was been attacked 107 times in the first eight months of last year. Most of the attacks were carried out with gunfire and were linked to far-right groups.
The men in custody who were the subject of the Telegram post were “Doc Grimson and Luke Kenna.” According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, the pair are accused of planning a bank robbery.
Grimson, whose real name is Michael Brown, Jr., pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to commit bank robbery and will be sentenced on Sept 3. Kenna's court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.
More than one report has tied the pair to white supremacist groups.
Read the full report at The Daily Dot.
Fani Willis seeking 'more than a dozen indictments' in Trump case next week: report
August 09, 2023
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will reportedly seek "more than a dozen" indictments for her prosecution of interference in the 2020 presidential election.
Sources familiar with the case told CNN Willis was considering conspiracy and racketeering charges, allowing her to indict multiple defendants. Willis is investigating a plot to put forward flake electors and a breach of voting systems, CNN said.
A special purpose grand jury heard from more than 75 witnesses earlier this year.
The potential indictments follow federal charges for election-related crimes that were filed against former President Donald Trump last week.
FBI kills man in raid following 'credible threats' against Joe Biden: report
August 09, 2023
A Utah man was killed early Wednesday during an FBI raid in connection with alleged threats and President Joe Biden, among others, ABC News reported citing two officials briefed on the case.
The probe that led to Wednesday’s raid started in April and involved “credible” threats, the official told ABC News.
The shooting occurred at around 6:15 a.m. local time according to the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, the report said. Special agents were trying to serve arrest and search warrants at a Provo residence.
"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said in a statement. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."
