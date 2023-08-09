Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, forcing tourists to flee

By Marco Garcia, Rich McKay and Julia Harte MAUI (Reuters) -Fires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devastated Maui and other parts of Hawaii on Wednesday, forcing some residents to flee for their lives and turning beloved tourist destinations on the tropical islands into flaming infernos. Some Maui residents jumped into the ocean to escape the smoke and fire conditions, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue them, according to a Maui County press release. The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Maui High School, the county said. Official details on the extent of casua...