Maui officials release list of hundreds missing since deadly wildfire

By Jonathan Allen and Joseph Ax KIHEI, Hawaii (Reuters) -Hawaii officials have released the names of 338 people still missing more than two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the resort town of Lahaina. The list, compiled by the FBI, includes only people whose full names are known and who were reported missing by someone for whom authorities have verified contact information. "The 388 names are a subset of a larger list," Steven Merrill, a special agent from the FBI's Honolulu field office, told a press conference in Maui on Friday. "I don't want to lo...