By Jorge Garcia and Mike Blake KAHULUI, Hawaii (Reuters) - A week after a ferocious wildfire ravaged the Maui resort town of Lahaina, anxious residents were still awaiting news of hundreds of missing loved ones on Tuesday, as teams with cadaver dogs conducted a painstaking block-by-block search of the ashes. Local, state and federal rescue workers have urged patience. The teams were proceeding as fast as possible, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said, but there was a "reverence" that encumbered the task of finding more of the dead, which already number at least 99 people - the most in ...
Maui's displaced grow restless as search for fire victims drags on
August 15, 2023, 3:37 PM ET